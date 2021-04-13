Barbour county receives $40,000 grant for music programs

BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Barbour County Schools just got a major boost for it’s music program.

Philippi Middle School received $40,000 grant for music program. The county received the grant from the VH1 Save the Music Foundation.

Band Director for Philippi Middle Schools says a grant like this will be a wonderful opportunity for his students. “We’re very very happy and very honored to have this and as far as $40,000 goes, it’s not something we get very often so that amount of money towards instruments and in to our program is phenomenal.”

Funds will go toward brand new instruments for all music programs in Barbour County.

