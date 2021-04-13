Advertisement

Bridgeport City Council approves 2021 goals

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - At a short Bridgeport City Council meeting, council approved their goals for 2021.

Their goals included maintaining and developing the infrastructure and supporting actions to strengthen the economy. The goals were supposed to be approved at an earlier date. However, a rise in COVID-19 numbers postponed the discussion.

Though the public part of the meeting was brief. The council went into an executive session for over an hour to discuss The Bridge Sports Complex.

No public decisions regarding The Bridge were made.

