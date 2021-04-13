Charleston and Notre Dame to Meet in MEC Spring Championship Game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charleston and Notre Dame (OH) are set to meet in the MEC Spring Championship.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Notre Dame. The Golden Eagles won the South Division going 3-0. NDC topped the North Division with a 4-0 mark.

This effectively ends the season for our local schools, which went 0-10 combined. Glenville State and Alderson Broaddus went 0-4. West Virginia Wesleyan finished 0-2 and had its season cut short due to high injury numbers. Fairmont State did not play a game and opted out of the season entirely due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.