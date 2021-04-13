Community express their concerns about unofficial decision for Lincoln High School Band

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Parents, students and community members are already speaking up about the unofficial decision that could affect the Lincoln High School band.

“From what I understand, it would effectively split the band into four classes per year,” the band booster president, Matt Capozzi, said.

From the information Capozzi was given, the idea to split the band into multiple classes would allow students to have more room in their schedule to take other classes they may be interested in, but he said many don’t think the change is necessary.

After 5 News spoke with the principal, David Decker, he said the plan isn’t finalized, and he will be discussing it further with his faculty on Wednesday. He did assure that there would be opportunities for the band to practice all together during and after school four days out of the week.

The time spent together is one of the concerns people were having.

“So we’re going to be able to increase band minutes by making some changes that have been proposed,” Decker said.

However, Capozzi said he and others would like for things to remain the same for the sake of the students.

“It’s more than just a class to us, we’re a family,” he said. “If they’ve had a rough day at school, and some kids have rough times at home, and they lean on their band family. If those kids get split up into different classes, you can imagine that can create a problem.”

Capozzi said many parents will be attending the next board meeting on the 20th in hopes of gaining more clarity and he encourages anyone to join in support. Decker also mentioned that if anyone has any questions or concerns, they can call Lincoln High School’s main office to get any information.

