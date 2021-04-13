Advertisement

Davis and Elkins College react to Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia communities are already feeling the effect of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine distribution being put on pause.

Davis and Elkins College scheduled a vaccine clinic using the J&J vaccine today but had to cancel. The school planned on administering 200 doses of the vaccine.

Vice President of Enrollment Rosemary Thomas says she’s disappointed but the impact is just a minor setback.

“It is frustrating to have these and not be able to give them although we have encouraged our campus to remain vigilant. While it is a delay, we are not going to give up hope and we will continue to fight the good fight and persevere against this crazy virus,” said Thomas.

Thomas says the expiration date is a couple of months out and the school will await further instruction from the state.

