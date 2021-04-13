Dorlan Ellis Clevenger, 85, of Jumbo went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 9, 2021 at WV Caring Hospice Center in Elkins. Born May 27, 1935, in Jumbo, he was the son of the late Cecil and Erma Cogar Clevenger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 3 sisters. Dorlan made a living working as a mechanic for the WV Department of Highways. He enjoyed gardening, pitching horseshoes, fishing, and was an avid hunter. He loved talking to people and knew a lot about area family histories. He was proud of his children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a Christian by faith. Left to cherish his memory are his children: Tony (companion, Donna Mallow) Clevenger of Diana, Marty (Linda) Clevenger of Greenbank, Vicki (Avery) McCoy of Germantown, MD, and Robin (Allen) Moles of Granby, MO; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; brother, Cecil Elmer Clevenger of Glen Ferris; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Services to celebrate Dorlan’s life will be held 11am Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Brother Clint Doolittle officiating. Burial will follow at Cutlip Cemetery, Jumbo. Friends may join the family for visitation 6-8 PM, Friday evening, at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Clevenger family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the State of WV, including the wearing of facial coverings.

