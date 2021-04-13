Elkins wins second game of the year in section play over Liberty, 52-36
Tigers advance to play Lewis County on Wednesday
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A young Elkins team put the pieces together when it mattered most, defeating Liberty 52-36 for just their second win of the year in the region quarterfinals.
The Tigers advance to play Lewis County in the section semifinals on Wednesday.
Autumn Lane had a game-high 19 points for the Tigers and freshman Gracelin Corley added 17 points and 13 rebounds.
Emma Elliott poured in 15 for the Mountaineers.
