Elkins wins second game of the year in section play over Liberty, 52-36

Tigers advance to play Lewis County on Wednesday
Elkins
Elkins(WDTV)
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A young Elkins team put the pieces together when it mattered most, defeating Liberty 52-36 for just their second win of the year in the region quarterfinals.

The Tigers advance to play Lewis County in the section semifinals on Wednesday.

Autumn Lane had a game-high 19 points for the Tigers and freshman Gracelin Corley added 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Emma Elliott poured in 15 for the Mountaineers.

