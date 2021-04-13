Grafton-Fairmont Senior girls basketball sectional canceled due to COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wednesday’s girls basketball sectional semifinal game between Grafton & Fairmont Senior has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues.

The Bearcats season comes to an end at 2-10.

The undefeated Lady Polar Bears advance to the section championship game and will play the winner of Philip Barbour and East Fairmont on Friday at the Armory.

Section opener between No. 4 Grafton & No. 1 Fairmont Senior has been canceled due to COVID-19. @fairmont_girls move onto the section championship on Friday. The Bearcats season comes to an end. #wvgirlsbb — WDTV Sports (@WDTVSports) April 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.