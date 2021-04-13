Advertisement

Grafton-Fairmont Senior girls basketball sectional canceled due to COVID-19

Polar Bears advance to section title on Friday
Fairmont Senior
Fairmont Senior(wdtv)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wednesday’s girls basketball sectional semifinal game between Grafton & Fairmont Senior has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues.

The Bearcats season comes to an end at 2-10.

The undefeated Lady Polar Bears advance to the section championship game and will play the winner of Philip Barbour and East Fairmont on Friday at the Armory.

