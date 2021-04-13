Grafton-Fairmont Senior girls basketball sectional canceled due to COVID-19
Polar Bears advance to section title on Friday
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wednesday’s girls basketball sectional semifinal game between Grafton & Fairmont Senior has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues.
The Bearcats season comes to an end at 2-10.
The undefeated Lady Polar Bears advance to the section championship game and will play the winner of Philip Barbour and East Fairmont on Friday at the Armory.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.