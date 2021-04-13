Health officials report 328 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 328 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 146,790.

A total of 665,930 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 465,793 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 2,747.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old female from Ohio County and a 77-year old female from Wyoming County.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the families and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathies and commitment to continue working to end this deadly virus.”

DHHR officials said 7,347 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,335), Berkeley (11,331), Boone (1,847), Braxton (857), Brooke (2,095), Cabell (8,562), Calhoun (267), Clay (441), Doddridge (534), Fayette (3,199), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,232), Greenbrier (2,574), Hampshire (1,677), Hancock (2,678), Hardy (1,423), Harrison (5,318), Jackson (1,877), Jefferson (4,262), Kanawha (13,787), Lewis (1,123), Lincoln (1,386), Logan (2,986), Marion (4,076), Marshall (3,244), Mason (1,920), McDowell (1,454), Mercer (4,512), Mineral (2,728), Mingo (2,382), Monongalia (8,880), Monroe (1,057), Morgan (1,059), Nicholas (1,461), Ohio (3,985), Pendleton (677), Pleasants (828), Pocahontas (631), Preston (2,785), Putnam (4,735), Raleigh (5,992), Randolph (2,479), Ritchie (653), Roane (572), Summers (742), Taylor (1,187), Tucker (526), Tyler (668), Upshur (1,810), Wayne (2,796), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,176), Wirt (375), Wood (7,543), Wyoming (1,880).

