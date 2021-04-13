Advertisement

Health officials report 328 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 328 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 146,790.

A total of 665,930 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 465,793 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 2,747.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old female from Ohio County and a 77-year old female from Wyoming County.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the families and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathies and commitment to continue working to end this deadly virus.”

DHHR officials said 7,347 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,335), Berkeley (11,331), Boone (1,847), Braxton (857), Brooke (2,095), Cabell (8,562), Calhoun (267), Clay (441), Doddridge (534), Fayette (3,199), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,232), Greenbrier (2,574), Hampshire (1,677), Hancock (2,678), Hardy (1,423), Harrison (5,318), Jackson (1,877), Jefferson (4,262), Kanawha (13,787), Lewis (1,123), Lincoln (1,386), Logan (2,986), Marion (4,076), Marshall (3,244), Mason (1,920), McDowell (1,454), Mercer (4,512), Mineral (2,728), Mingo (2,382), Monongalia (8,880), Monroe (1,057), Morgan (1,059), Nicholas (1,461), Ohio (3,985), Pendleton (677), Pleasants (828), Pocahontas (631), Preston (2,785), Putnam (4,735), Raleigh (5,992), Randolph (2,479), Ritchie (653), Roane (572), Summers (742), Taylor (1,187), Tucker (526), Tyler (668), Upshur (1,810), Wayne (2,796), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,176), Wirt (375), Wood (7,543), Wyoming (1,880).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP said a intruder tried to break into a home naked.
Neighbors shocked after homeowner shoots naked intruder
Governor Jim Justice hosts unveiling of new remote work program
New Remote Work Program announced in W.Va.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Justin Christopher Lamar
UPDATE: Police identify suspect in Morgantown shooting
Kenneth Larry Harris
Deputy: Lumberport man attempts to throw baby rocker at woman and newborn baby

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 4 13 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 4 13 2021 6 AM
Fire
Anmore fire
Mon variants
Mon variants
USW
House resolution to save former Mylan plant passes, union members react