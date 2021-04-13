Jackie “Jack” “The Legend” Wayne Barnette, 81, of Jane Lew, joined his beloved wife and those who had gone before him in Heaven on Sunday, April 11, 2021. He passed in the comfort of his home, surrounded by loving family, and under the compassionate care of WVU Medicine Hospice.He was born in Bergoo on September 20, 1939, a son of the late Oliver Vaughn Barnette and Dorotha Rose Perkins Barnette.After falling in love at an early age, Jack married his one true love, Charlotte June Frashuer on March 22, 1958. They shared the joys of life and raising their four wonderful children for over 60 years before her passing on October 19, 2018. Jack and Charlotte have now been reunited to extend their impressive 60 years to eternity.Forever cherishing their memories of Jack’s stories are four children: Jeff Barnette and wife, Sandra, of Lost Creek, Bob Barnette and wife, Cecil, Rita Barnette, and Matthew Barnette and wife, Joanna, all of Jane Lew; ten grandchildren: Jeremy, Jennifer, Jerrod, Bobby II, Crystal, Tyke, Tyler Brooke, Marcus, Madison, and Ella; numerous great-grandchildren; two siblings: Doug Barnette and wife, Shirley, of Steubenville, OH, and Charlotte Ann Masoner and husband, Stan, of Jane Lew; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.In addition to his parents and wife, Jack was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one infant son, Jackie W. Barnette II.Jack graduated from Jane Lew High School in 1958. At the young age of 15 Jack began laying bricks with his father training as an apprentice. When he was only 16, Jack’s father was called away for another job and Jack built an entire house on his own. He continued laying bricks for over 65 years with the Brick Layers Union Local #8 where he traveled across the state. During his time in the Army Reserve, Jack was stationed with a semi-pro Army Reserve baseball team and was asked to join. He was a talented pitcher and became a pitching coach later in life. Jack was also a fantastic golfer and enjoyed his golf trips with friends. He loved watching Charlotte win races in the Powder Puff Stock Car Races at Weston Raceway and also racing himself. Jack also enjoyed attending church with Charlotte at Fairview United Methodist Church where they were both members. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and frequently traveled to Canada to fish and to Wyoming to hunt big game. Jack had the most outgoing and friendly personality. It didn’t matter where he was, Jack would make a new friend. His stories and smile would brighten your day and he will be truly missed. Due to the current State Restrictions for COVID-19, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Jeff Barnette officiating. Interment will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Jane Lew.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Jackie “Jack” Wayne Barnette. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

