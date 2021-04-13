Advertisement

John James Barnes

John James Barnes
John James Barnes(Picasa | John James Barnes)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021
John James Barnes, 75, of New Eagle, PA passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born in Dawson, WV on January 5, 1946, a son of the late Robert M. and Josephine Louise Barberio Barnes. He was married to Deloris Gabriel Barnes on July 15, 1967, who survives in New Eagle, PA. Also surviving are one son, John Robert Barnes and his husband Keith of Monessen, PA; two brothers, Robert Barnes and his wife Virginia of Mechanicsville, VA and Sam Barnes and his wife Cathy of Shinnston; one sister, Rosella Matheny of Clarksburg; one brother-in-law, Richard Gabriel; four sisters-in-law, Sherry Barnes, Elizabeth Barnes, Loretta Gabriel and Faye Gabriel; several nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and great nephews. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, James Barnes and Randy Barnes; two sisters, Mary Barnes and Judy “Mitzi” Andrew; three brothers-in-law, John Matheny, Dave Andrew and Donald Gabriel; and one sister-in-law, Jone Barnes. Mr. Barnes was a retired foreman with the City of Clarksburg.  He was a member of the East View Community Action, the Clarksburg Senior Citizens and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

