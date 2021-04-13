Judge sets bond hearing for Tanios

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDTV) - George Tanios, owner of Sandwich U in Morgantown, faced a hearing Tuesday morning before U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Thomas Hogan. Tanios, who telecommuted into the sentencing from the North Central Regional Jail, pleaded not guilty through his attorney, Beth Gross.

Tanios faces at least nine charges linked to his actions during the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Included in those charges is assault against U.S. Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick who died the day after the riot.

Tanios is facing these charges alongside Julian Khater from Pennsylvania. Khater was scheduled to attend the hearing, but was being moved to a corrections facility in Washington D.C. Tuesday morning and could not log on. Khater’s attorneys were present and told the judge they are preparing bail for Khater. Tanios, who was originally denied bond, is preparing to appeal that decision according to Gross.

During the hearing, Judge Hogan set a bond hearing for both men on April 27th at 9:30 a.m. They have until April 20th to file a motion, the government then has until April 26th to respond.

