Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 13, 2021

A cloudy and chilly rest of the week.
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! I hope you enjoyed the day! We had plenty of sunshine out there and nice mild temperatures. Many of us reached into the high 60′s with a few tipping over a degree into the 70′s. Unfortunately, this will be the best day of the week. Starting tomorrow morning we’ll see some rain entering into our area beginning in the morning accompanied by cloudy skies. Temperatures will also be dropping below average for the rest of the week as well. Thursday will be much like Wednesday with plenty of clouds and the possibility of some light off and on rain. On Thursday night, temperatures dropping and many of us in the lowlands will be waking up on Friday starting the day in the mid to high 30′s. But in the mountains, we can possibly see that rain turn to a wintry mix or even snow for Friday. Davis, for example, is forecast to get possibly 3″ of snow by Friday afternoon. We’ll need to continue to watch the factors involved in this, but to be sure, it will be a cold end of the week for many of us. The weekend looks a little better. Temperatures will slowly be making their way back up, but overall they will still be below average for this time of year. Mostly cloudy and the possibility of a few showers could be expected. Next Monday looks to be a bit warmer, but also wet and gray.

Tonight: Increasing clouds: Low: 48

Wednesday: Clouds ad showers: High 64

Thursday: Cloudy with possible light intermittent rain: High: 54

Friday: Morning rain: High: 54

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP said a intruder tried to break into a home naked.
Neighbors shocked after homeowner shoots naked intruder
Governor Jim Justice hosts unveiling of new remote work program
New Remote Work Program announced in W.Va.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Justin Christopher Lamar
UPDATE: Police identify suspect in Morgantown shooting
Kenneth Larry Harris
Deputy: Lumberport man attempts to throw baby rocker at woman and newborn baby

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast April 13, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast April 13, 2021
7 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | April 13th, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 4 13 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 4 13 2021 12 PM
7 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | April 13th, 2021