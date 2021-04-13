Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 13, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! I hope you enjoyed the day! We had plenty of sunshine out there and nice mild temperatures. Many of us reached into the high 60′s with a few tipping over a degree into the 70′s. Unfortunately, this will be the best day of the week. Starting tomorrow morning we’ll see some rain entering into our area beginning in the morning accompanied by cloudy skies. Temperatures will also be dropping below average for the rest of the week as well. Thursday will be much like Wednesday with plenty of clouds and the possibility of some light off and on rain. On Thursday night, temperatures dropping and many of us in the lowlands will be waking up on Friday starting the day in the mid to high 30′s. But in the mountains, we can possibly see that rain turn to a wintry mix or even snow for Friday. Davis, for example, is forecast to get possibly 3″ of snow by Friday afternoon. We’ll need to continue to watch the factors involved in this, but to be sure, it will be a cold end of the week for many of us. The weekend looks a little better. Temperatures will slowly be making their way back up, but overall they will still be below average for this time of year. Mostly cloudy and the possibility of a few showers could be expected. Next Monday looks to be a bit warmer, but also wet and gray.

Tonight: Increasing clouds: Low: 48

Wednesday: Clouds ad showers: High 64

Thursday: Cloudy with possible light intermittent rain: High: 54

Friday: Morning rain: High: 54

