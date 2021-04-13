Local expert weighs in on Johnson & Johnson vaccine ‘put on pause’ in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The accelerating U.S. COVID-19 vaccination effort is hitting a setback. The CDC and FDA are recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine over blood clot concerns.

This rollback due to six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot. These woman, all between the ages of 18 and 48, all occurring six to 13 days after vaccination. One has died, another in critical condition.

“Right now, I would like to stress these events seem to be extremely rare. But covid-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government,” said acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock.

This clotting has not been seen, the government says, after Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

A CDC advisory committee will convene Wednesday to discuss next steps.

Many have followed the recommendation to pause already, including West Virginia. Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday that all use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in West Virginia will be paused immediately until further notice.

Clinics that are scheduled to use the J&J vaccine will substitute with another COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer as supplies allow.

Local infectious disease doctor from United Hospital Center Dr. Mark Povroznik says this kind of action is not uncommon. “That does not mean this product is being removed,” he said. “This is not an uncommon term during research to say ‘there’s some symptoms here that don’t actually add up, so lets pause, in terms of safety.’”

Those who received the J&J vaccine within the last three weeks and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath should contact their health care provider.

