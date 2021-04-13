Man Dead Following Two-Vehicle Accident in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker, a man was killed as the result of a two-vehicle accident late Friday evening in the city.

The accident took place prior to midnight. The call came into the Harrison County 911 center around 11:30 p.m. and drew a response from the city’s police and fire department, along with the West Virginia State Medical Examiner.

Walker said two vehicles were involved in the accident that took place on Route 50 and State Route 76′s intersection, in the area near Reep Graphics. A Toyota Corolla and a Ford F-250 were the vehicles in question.

According to Walker, the F-250 was on Route 50 and the Corolla was entering the U.S. roadway. He said the Corolla failed to stop before making a turn onto Route 50, which led to the accident.

The driver was ejected from the Corolla. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

As for the F-250, the impact was strong enough to force it to roll several times. The collision resulted in the driver of the truck to be taken to United Hospital Center. The chief did not think the injuries were life threatening.

“The area of has seen its share of accidents,” said Walker. “It’s not to the level of an intersection like 50 and (Interstate) 79, but we have four or five a year that are pretty significant.”

Walker said the identity of the male killed has not yet been released.

This story is from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.