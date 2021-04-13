Man wanted for D.C. shooting arrested in Tucker County

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Washington, D.C. man who was wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon was arrested in Tucker County on Tuesday.

Romair McKnight, 30, was taken into custody near Overlook Drive in Parsons. McKnight was wanted by the Metropolitan Police Department for assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. McKnight allegedly shot another man in the hand on February 24 near the McDonalds at 3901 Minnesota Ave. NE.

The victim was waiting in the drive-thru line when Mcknight allegedly exited the vehicle in front of him, stumbled toward his vehicle and began shooting at him. The victim drove away from the area to a local firehouse for help. McKnight also left the area before law enforcement’s arrival.

The shooting was captured by a Shotspotter camera.

Prior information provided by Metropolitan Police Detectives that McKnight had attempted to change his appearance by cutting his hair and shaving his beard were confirmed when McKnight was arrested.

Mcknight was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Mountain State Fugitive Task Force with assistance from the Parsons Police Department, Tucker County Sheriff’s Office, and the West Virginia Division of Corrections

McKnight will be scheduled to appear before a U.S. Magistrate for his initial appearance on the charges. If detained, he will be lodged at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail.

