Advertisement

Mountaineers, Goetz capture 2021 Mountaineer Invitational

Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport
WVU GOlf
WVU GOlf(wdtv)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the third consecutive season, West Virginia captured the 2021 Mountaineer Invitational Title after the two day event at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport.

The 13-team event was moved from the fall to the spring this season due to COVID-19.

West Virginia finished with a field best 873 points and shot 7-under on Day 2 to finish at +9. Southern Mississippi came in second at 885 & Georgia Southern placed third at 892.

The full list of results can be found by clicking on this link.

The Mountaineers were fueled by a great effort from senior Mark Goetz. He shot a stellar 12-under in the tournament and 7-under par on Tuesday to win the individual title. Southern Mississippi’s Brice Wilkinson came in second place and finished even.

Bridgeport native & Georgia Southern junior Mason Williams came in 11th place, shooting 7-over and +2 on Day 2. His parents & brothers were there to support him on a course that he grew up playing on.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP said a intruder tried to break into a home naked.
Neighbors shocked after homeowner shoots naked intruder
Governor Jim Justice hosts unveiling of new remote work program
New Remote Work Program announced in W.Va.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Justin Christopher Lamar
UPDATE: Police identify suspect in Morgantown shooting
Kenneth Larry Harris
Deputy: Lumberport man attempts to throw baby rocker at woman and newborn baby

Latest News

Fairmont Senior
Grafton-Fairmont Senior girls basketball sectional canceled due to COVID-19
MEC Spring Football Championship
Charleston and Notre Dame to Meet in MEC Spring Championship Game
Elkins
Elkins wins second game of the year in section play over Liberty, 52-36
East Fairmont wrestling
East Fairmont Sending Five Wrestlers to State Tournament