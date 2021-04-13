Mountaineers, Goetz capture 2021 Mountaineer Invitational

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the third consecutive season, West Virginia captured the 2021 Mountaineer Invitational Title after the two day event at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport.

The 13-team event was moved from the fall to the spring this season due to COVID-19.

West Virginia finished with a field best 873 points and shot 7-under on Day 2 to finish at +9. Southern Mississippi came in second at 885 & Georgia Southern placed third at 892.

The full list of results can be found by clicking on this link.

The Mountaineers were fueled by a great effort from senior Mark Goetz. He shot a stellar 12-under in the tournament and 7-under par on Tuesday to win the individual title. Southern Mississippi’s Brice Wilkinson came in second place and finished even.

Bridgeport native & Georgia Southern junior Mason Williams came in 11th place, shooting 7-over and +2 on Day 2. His parents & brothers were there to support him on a course that he grew up playing on.

Bridgeport’s own Mason Williams @masonwill1371 back in familiar territory with Georgia Southern at the Mountaineer Invitational 🏌🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yMn6P4l00x — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) April 13, 2021

