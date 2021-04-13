One person injured in two-vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been injured in a two-vehicle accident on I-79 southbound.

One person was transported to United Hospital Center by ambulance with unknown injuries.

The accident happened between exit 131-132 at mile marker 134.4. One lane in both south and northbound of I-79 are temporarily closed, causing traffic delays, according to the Marion County 911 Communications Office.

The West Virginia State Police are investigating, the Winfield Volunteer Fire Department and Valley Volunteer Fire Department are also on scene.

