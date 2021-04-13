Advertisement

One person injured in two-vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion County

One person was transported to United Hospital Center by ambulance with unknown injuries.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been injured in a two-vehicle accident on I-79 southbound.

The accident happened between exit 131-132 at mile marker 134.4. One lane in both south and northbound of I-79 are temporarily closed, causing traffic delays, according to the Marion County 911 Communications Office.

The West Virginia State Police are investigating, the Winfield Volunteer Fire Department and Valley Volunteer Fire Department are also on scene.

