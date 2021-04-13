The Grape Leaf announces permanent closure

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grape Leaf, a Mediterranean restaurant on Adams Street in Fairmont, announced it would be permanently closing its doors.

The Grape Leaf is permanently closing. We want to thank our customers for their support. It was a pleasure to serve... Posted by The Grape Leaf on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

We have great appreciation for our customers, employees, and the community. We hope for the best for the future of Fairmont.

The building stands on the other side of the road from the Marion County Courthouse and is one of the first restaurants that welcomes drivers from I-79 into the downtown area of Fairmont. The restaurant opened in July of 2019.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.