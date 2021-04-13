Advertisement

The Grape Leaf announces permanent closure

The Grape Leaf has been open for nearly two years at the corner of Adams Street
The Grape Leaf has been open for nearly two years at the corner of Adams Street(Joe Buchanan | WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grape Leaf, a Mediterranean restaurant on Adams Street in Fairmont, announced it would be permanently closing its doors.

The Grape Leaf is permanently closing. We want to thank our customers for their support. It was a pleasure to serve...

Posted by The Grape Leaf on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

The building stands on the other side of the road from the Marion County Courthouse and is one of the first restaurants that welcomes drivers from I-79 into the downtown area of Fairmont. The restaurant opened in July of 2019.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP said a intruder tried to break into a home naked.
Neighbors shocked after homeowner shoots naked intruder
Governor Jim Justice hosts unveiling of new remote work program
New Remote Work Program announced in W.Va.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Justin Christopher Lamar
UPDATE: Police identify suspect in Morgantown shooting
Kenneth Larry Harris
Deputy: Lumberport man attempts to throw baby rocker at woman and newborn baby

Latest News

DC SHOOTING SUSPECT
Man wanted for D.C. shooting arrested in Tucker County
West Virginia receives “D” grade on White House’s infrastructure report card
DC SHOOTING SUSPECT
dc sHOOTING SUSPECT
Judge sets bond hearing for Tanios