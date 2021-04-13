The Grape Leaf announces permanent closure
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grape Leaf, a Mediterranean restaurant on Adams Street in Fairmont, announced it would be permanently closing its doors.
The building stands on the other side of the road from the Marion County Courthouse and is one of the first restaurants that welcomes drivers from I-79 into the downtown area of Fairmont. The restaurant opened in July of 2019.
