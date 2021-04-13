Advertisement

West Virginia receives “D” grade on White House’s infrastructure report card

(KY3)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - West Virginia’s infrastructure received a D grade in the White House’s infrastructure report card.

The White House is pushing the need for President Biden’s infrastructure plan, which is part of releasing infrastructure report cards for each state.

Some of the areas of improvement on the state’s report card include roads and bridges, broadband, and drinking water. According to the report card, West Virginia has 1,545 bridges and over 3,200 miles of highway in poor condition. It also says nearly one-fourth of West Virginians live in areas where there is no broadband infrastructure that provides minimally acceptable speeds.

The full report can be read HERE.

