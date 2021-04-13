Wisdom to Wealth- April, 13

John Halterman: Were you aware that the new stimulus bill actually grants eight new tax advantages for 1040 filers? And so, if you’re employed by somebody and you file a 1040, there’s new things that you can actually do. As a simple example, you can actually take charitable deductions that you could not take before. And you can also deduct one-hundred percent of your total income. And if you’re a teacher, you can also get a tax deduction for your PPE. And so, there’s a lot of good things, but, the thing is, for most people, they don’t understand tax law. And so, that’s why it’s so important that you do tax planning. And what I mean by tax planning is that you plan ahead to figure out exactly what you can do to lower your tax burden. Because the one thing I tell people, tax filing and tax planning is not the same. For more answers, call or visit our website today.

