Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth- April, 13

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Halterman:  Were you aware that the new stimulus bill actually grants eight new tax advantages for 1040 filers?  And so, if you’re employed by somebody and you file a 1040, there’s new things that you can actually do.  As a simple example, you can actually take charitable deductions that you could not take before.  And you can also deduct one-hundred percent of your total income.  And if you’re a teacher, you can also get a tax deduction for your PPE.  And so, there’s a lot of good things, but, the thing is, for most people, they don’t understand tax law.  And so, that’s why it’s so important that you do tax planning.  And what I mean by tax planning is that you plan ahead to figure out exactly what you can do to lower your tax burden.  Because the one thing I tell people, tax filing and tax planning is not the same.  For more answers, call or visit our website today.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP said a intruder tried to break into a home naked.
Neighbors shocked after homeowner shoots naked intruder
Governor Jim Justice hosts unveiling of new remote work program
New Remote Work Program announced in W.Va.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Justin Christopher Lamar
UPDATE: Police identify suspect in Morgantown shooting
Kenneth Larry Harris
Deputy: Lumberport man attempts to throw baby rocker at woman and newborn baby

Latest News

Davis and Elkins College react to Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause
Davis and Elkins College react to Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause
Tasty Tuesday: Bartini Prime
Tasty Tuesday
Widsom to Wealth
Widsom to Wealth
J&J
Local expert weighs in on Johnson & Johnson vaccine ‘put on pause’ in West Virginia