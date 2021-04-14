Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | April 14th, 2021

We cool down as clouds and sprinkles move in!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We see a chance for sprinkles all day, with the greatest chance around lunch time. Temperatures just reach 60°, so it will be slightly chillier than it was yesterday. However, the big cool down is coming for tomorrow, when a cold front pushes in during the early morning hours and drops are temperatures to 50 degrees for the daytime high. We’ll stay a little bit drier on Thursday, with plenty of clouds, but still a chance for some occasional scattered sprinkles. On Friday, we’ll continue to dry out, but there will be some strong wind gusts around 20 miles an hour in the afternoon and temperatures will still be in the 50s through the day. Saturday will be dry, with temperatures headed back towards 60 degrees, and these 60 degree temperatures hang around for Sunday and Monday as well. We also have a chance of rain beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing into Monday, but the chances are low, so any showers should be isolated and quick.

Today: A chance of showers through the day with cloudy skies. High: 60.

Tonight: Drying out as a cold front pushes in. Low: 44.

Thursday: A chilly day with lots of clouds. High: 54.

Friday: Cold and cold, with a chance for an evening shower. High: 55.

