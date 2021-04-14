Big fourth quarter lifts North Marion by Oak Glen, 82-59

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Oak Glen hung around for three quarters of play but in the fourth, North Marion used their transition game to outscore the Golden Bears, 29-14 and roll to the Section Title, 82-59.

The Huskies will play Weir on Friday for the Region I, Section I title at 7 p.m.

Sophomore guard Olivia Toland poured in a career-best 35 points for the Huskies & senior Karlie Denham added 22.

Reece Enochs knocked home seven threes for a team-high 25 points.

