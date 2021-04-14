Advertisement

Boy released from hospital after losing foot in lawn mowing accident

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A little boy who lost his foot in a lawn mowing accident has been released from the hospital.

2-year-old Elias Johnson is heading home, according to his family.

Community rallies after boy loses foot in lawn mowing accident

Elias’s grandfather Keith Johnson said Elias was playing outside his home in Hamlin and saw his neighbor mowing.

Hamlin firefighters say the neighbor looked behind him and thought everything was clear, but Elias came from a blind spot and was hit by the lawnmower.

Elias was air lifted to University of Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital where his foot had to be amputated.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Florida men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion two months ago, in...
Man Dead Following Two-Vehicle Accident in Bridgeport
One person was transported to United Hospital Center by ambulance with unknown injuries.
One person injured in two-vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion County
band split
Community express their concerns about unofficial decision for Lincoln High School Band
USW
House resolution to save former Mylan plant passes, union members react
DC SHOOTING SUSPECT
Man wanted for D.C. shooting arrested in Tucker County

Latest News

Sandra Sue Blankemeyer
Police: West Virginia DHHR worker poses as CPS worker in attempt to kidnap child
Granville PD Looking for man
Granville PD asking for public’s help identifying individual
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 413 new cases of COVID-19, nine additional deaths in W.Va.
Chad Junior Mclean
War Dogs Motorcycle Club member facing felony charges for soliciting minor in Philippi
West Virginia receives “D” grade on White House’s infrastructure report card
West Virginia receives “D” grade on White House’s infrastructure report card