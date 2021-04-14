Charleston Coliseum to host The Basketball Tournament regional

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Summer basketball is coming to the capital city.

The Charleston Coliseum will host one of four regionals on the 2021 The Basketball Tournament from July 17-21.

Best Virginia, West Virginia’s alumni team & Herd That, a team of Marshall alums will serve as the hosts. 14 other teams will participate with one advancing to the championship weekend in Dayton from July 31-August 3.

Best Virginia did not participate in the 2020 TBT due to COVID-19 issues. Herd That advanced to the quarterfinals of the tourney and earned the nickname “America’s Team.”

