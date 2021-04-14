Advertisement

Charleston Coliseum to host The Basketball Tournament regional

July 17-21
TBT
TBT(WSAZ)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Summer basketball is coming to the capital city.

The Charleston Coliseum will host one of four regionals on the 2021 The Basketball Tournament from July 17-21.

Best Virginia, West Virginia’s alumni team & Herd That, a team of Marshall alums will serve as the hosts. 14 other teams will participate with one advancing to the championship weekend in Dayton from July 31-August 3.

Best Virginia did not participate in the 2020 TBT due to COVID-19 issues. Herd That advanced to the quarterfinals of the tourney and earned the nickname “America’s Team.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Florida men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion two months ago, in...
Man Dead Following Two-Vehicle Accident in Bridgeport
Sandra Sue Blankemeyer
Police: West Virginia DHHR worker poses as CPS worker in attempt to kidnap child
One person was transported to United Hospital Center by ambulance with unknown injuries.
One person injured in two-vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion County
band split
Community express their concerns about unofficial decision for Lincoln High School Band
USW
House resolution to save former Mylan plant passes, union members react

Latest News

Jwill
5 Sports Podcast Episode 14: Glenville State's John Williams
John Williams
Episode 14: Glenville State guard John Williams
Salem
Salem baseball snaps losing skid with 5-1 victory at OVU
Career-high 35 points vs. Oak Glen
Big fourth quarter lifts North Marion by Oak Glen, 82-59