Advertisement

Cory Stephen Short

Cory Stephen Short
Cory Stephen Short(Cory Stephen Short)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cory Stephen Short, 30, of Clarksburg, passed away unexpectedly April 11, 2021. He was born in Clarksburg on June 24, 1990, the son of Kevin Charles Short and Mitzi Darlene Bednar. Cory is survived by his father Kevin Short and his wife Lisa of Wolf Summit, his mother Mitzi Bednar and her husband Daniel of Bridgeport. He is also survived by one brother Lanc Bednar of Bridgeport, two step sisters Jessica Orosz of PA and Alisha DeMeester of Clarksburg. Surviving grandparents are Harry Sanders and Norma Hupps Sanders of Clarksburg, Carole Mae Stump Short of Wolf Summit. He has one daughter, Marley Kay Short of Glen Falls, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Warner “Punk” Short and his aunt Shari Short Loughery. Cory was a graduate of Liberty High School and the United Technical Center. In his spare time he loved to work on anything with a motor and riding four wheelers. Cory never met a stranger. Condolences to the Short/Bednar Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends and family will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 South Virginia Ave., Bridgeport from 4:00 to 8:00 pm Friday. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 Saturday April 17, 2021 with Dr. C. Michael Hopkins officiating. Interment will follow at Marshville Baptist Church Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Florida men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion two months ago, in...
Man Dead Following Two-Vehicle Accident in Bridgeport
Sandra Sue Blankemeyer
Police: West Virginia DHHR worker poses as CPS worker in attempt to kidnap child
One person was transported to United Hospital Center by ambulance with unknown injuries.
One person injured in two-vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion County
band split
Community express their concerns about unofficial decision for Lincoln High School Band
USW
House resolution to save former Mylan plant passes, union members react

Latest News

Morgantown clean up project members tackling litter in the city
Morgantown clean up project members tackling litter in the city
Jackie “Jack” “The Legend” Wayne Barnette
Jackie “Jack” “The Legend” Wayne Barnette
John James Barnes
John James Barnes
Dorlan Ellis Clevenger
Dorlan Ellis Clevenger