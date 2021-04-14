Cory Stephen Short, 30, of Clarksburg, passed away unexpectedly April 11, 2021. He was born in Clarksburg on June 24, 1990, the son of Kevin Charles Short and Mitzi Darlene Bednar. Cory is survived by his father Kevin Short and his wife Lisa of Wolf Summit, his mother Mitzi Bednar and her husband Daniel of Bridgeport. He is also survived by one brother Lanc Bednar of Bridgeport, two step sisters Jessica Orosz of PA and Alisha DeMeester of Clarksburg. Surviving grandparents are Harry Sanders and Norma Hupps Sanders of Clarksburg, Carole Mae Stump Short of Wolf Summit. He has one daughter, Marley Kay Short of Glen Falls, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Warner “Punk” Short and his aunt Shari Short Loughery. Cory was a graduate of Liberty High School and the United Technical Center. In his spare time he loved to work on anything with a motor and riding four wheelers. Cory never met a stranger. Condolences to the Short/Bednar Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends and family will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 South Virginia Ave., Bridgeport from 4:00 to 8:00 pm Friday. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 Saturday April 17, 2021 with Dr. C. Michael Hopkins officiating. Interment will follow at Marshville Baptist Church Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

