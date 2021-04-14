Advertisement

Episode 14: Glenville State guard John Williams

Will return to GSC for senior season
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State guard John Williams joins the 5 Sports Podcast this week with breaking news that he has withdrawn his name from the NCAA transfer portal and will return to the Pioneers for his senior campaign.

Williams averaged a Mountain East Conference best 27.8 points per game this past season, which was good for second in Division II. He scored 52 points against Frostburg State in February, which stands as the most by any college basketball player at all three levels this season.

He took a windy path to Gilmer County through multiple Junior Colleges & DII schools before landing with GSC in 2020.

Click the video above to watch the episode or listen on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

