GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Granville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person seen in the photo below.

Granville PD Looking for man (Granville Police Department)

The police department did not state a reason for attempting to identify this individual. If know this person’s identity, please contact the Granville Police Department by calling (304)-598-0035.

