Harrison County Administrator fired because “services were no longer needed”

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Commission fired Harrison County Administrator Willie Parker Wednesday morning. According to County Commissioner David Hinkle, Parker’s services were no longer needed.

The commission voted to fire Parker with a vote of 2 to 1. Hinkle voted to keep Parker at his position, while his two colleagues voted to remove him.

There is no clear successor for County Administrator at this time. Hinkle said replacement talks will most likely be brought up during next week’s meeting.

“Things could be a little chaotic the next few weeks,” he tells 5News.

