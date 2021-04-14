Health officials report 413 new cases of COVID-19, nine additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 413 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 147,203.

A total of 670,092 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 471,901 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported nine additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 2,756.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old female from Harrison County, a 53-year old male from Marshall County, a 94-year old female from Berkeley County, a 65-year old male from Wood County, an 89-year old male from Marshall County, a 56-year old female from Cabell County, a 90-year old male from Wayne County, a 59-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 68-year old male from Putnam County.

“We mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 7,309 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,337), Berkeley (11,391), Boone (1,849), Braxton (857), Brooke (2,104), Cabell (8,578), Calhoun (271), Clay (444), Doddridge (536), Fayette (3,210), Gilmer (734), Grant (1,234), Greenbrier (2,578), Hampshire (1,680), Hancock (2,686), Hardy (1,425), Harrison (5,336), Jackson (1,882), Jefferson (4,281), Kanawha (13,834), Lewis (1,126), Lincoln (1,388), Logan (2,987), Marion (4,091), Marshall (3,247), Mason (1,922), McDowell (1,455), Mercer (4,526), Mineral (2,742), Mingo (2,396), Monongalia (8,897), Monroe (1,061), Morgan (1,063), Nicholas (1,468), Ohio (3,993), Pendleton (677), Pleasants (830), Pocahontas (632), Preston (2,790), Putnam (4,744), Raleigh (6,017), Randolph (2,487), Ritchie (653), Roane (571), Summers (743), Taylor (1,194), Tucker (524), Tyler (671), Upshur (1,812), Wayne (2,803), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,177), Wirt (375), Wood (7,548), Wyoming (1,893).

