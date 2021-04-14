Advertisement

Health officials report 413 new cases of COVID-19, nine additional deaths in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 413 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 147,203.

A total of 670,092 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 471,901 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported nine additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 2,756.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old female from Harrison County, a 53-year old male from Marshall County, a 94-year old female from Berkeley County, a 65-year old male from Wood County, an 89-year old male from Marshall County, a 56-year old female from Cabell County, a 90-year old male from Wayne County, a 59-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 68-year old male from Putnam County.

“We mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 7,309 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,337), Berkeley (11,391), Boone (1,849), Braxton (857), Brooke (2,104), Cabell (8,578), Calhoun (271), Clay (444), Doddridge (536), Fayette (3,210), Gilmer (734), Grant (1,234), Greenbrier (2,578), Hampshire (1,680), Hancock (2,686), Hardy (1,425), Harrison (5,336), Jackson (1,882), Jefferson (4,281), Kanawha (13,834), Lewis (1,126), Lincoln (1,388), Logan (2,987), Marion (4,091), Marshall (3,247), Mason (1,922), McDowell (1,455), Mercer (4,526), Mineral (2,742), Mingo (2,396), Monongalia (8,897), Monroe (1,061), Morgan (1,063), Nicholas (1,468), Ohio (3,993), Pendleton (677), Pleasants (830), Pocahontas (632), Preston (2,790), Putnam (4,744), Raleigh (6,017), Randolph (2,487), Ritchie (653), Roane (571), Summers (743), Taylor (1,194), Tucker (524), Tyler (671), Upshur (1,812), Wayne (2,803), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,177), Wirt (375), Wood (7,548), Wyoming (1,893).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Florida men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion two months ago, in...
Man Dead Following Two-Vehicle Accident in Bridgeport
One person was transported to United Hospital Center by ambulance with unknown injuries.
One person injured in two-vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion County
USW
House resolution to save former Mylan plant passes, union members react
WVSP said a intruder tried to break into a home naked.
Neighbors shocked after homeowner shoots naked intruder
DC SHOOTING SUSPECT
Man wanted for D.C. shooting arrested in Tucker County

Latest News

Chad Junior Mclean
War Dogs Motorcycle Club member facing felony charges for soliciting minor in Philippi
West Virginia receives “D” grade on White House’s infrastructure report card
West Virginia receives “D” grade on White House’s infrastructure report card
Anna Hamelin Full Weather 4 14 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Weather 4 14 2021 6 AM
Morgantown clean up project members tackling litter in the city
Morgantown clean up project members tackling litter in the city