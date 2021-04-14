Hearing held for man accused of first-degree murder in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is charged with first degree murder after beating and beheading the victim.

29-year-old Nicholas Padron is accused of beating Grafton resident Michael Blackburn to death and then beheading the victim inside of Blackburn’s home almost a year ago.

He had his hearing Wednesday in Taylor County. During his hearing, Padron’s lawyer requested a psychological test and asked if he could be set on bail until Padron’s trial. His lawyer said he believes that he is not a threat to the public. However, the prosecutor said in the instance of how Blackburn was murdered, it should not be considered - and the judge agreed.

According to deputies, Padron contacted the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department in May of 2020 informing them that he had killed Blackburn. Both Blackburn and Padron are originally from Texas and had moved to the Grafton area last year.

Padron had also dated Blackburn’s daughter, but the sheriff was unavailable to comment or provide any updates on the investigation as to whether or not they believe the relationship Padron had with Blackburn’s daughter was the motive for the killing.

Deputies did find Blackburn’s mutilated body inside his residence in May and they also receive a statement from Padron who admitted to murdering Blackburn.

No information was given about when we would see Padron in trial. He is being held at the North Central Regional Jail

