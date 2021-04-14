Huggins Fish Fry holds fundraising fishing trip

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins and some of his closets friend spent the afternoon fishing for a cause.

The Bob Huggins Fish Fry hosted a fishing trip at Harman’s Cabins in Cabins, WV.

Head football coach Neal Brown as well as members of the Steelers staff were also in attendance.

The event raised over 100 thousand dollars for the Norma Mae Huggins cancer endowment and Remember the Miners.

