Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 14, 2021

A cloudy and chilly rest of the week.
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! It is a wet and cloudy day for most of us, a big change from what we’ve been used to over the last several weeks. Yesterday was likely the last above-average warm day we’ll see for a while. Rain will stay with us for the rest of the day, particularly from Gilmer to Tucker counties. Later this evening, expect to see those precipitation begin to end leaving us with mostly cloudy conditions. Thursday will remain mostly cloudy, but by late afternoon rain will be back into the forecast. Overnight into Friday morning, temperatures will be on their way down and some of our mountain locations could see that overnight rain turns into a wintry mix with some actually getting a big of snow. I don’t think the potential accumulations will be high, but still, be careful if you’re out on the roads early Friday morning. As for the weekend, temperatures will be slowly heading up and it looks like both days will be mostly cloudy.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy: Low: 44

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, periods of light rain late: High 54

Friday: Cloudy: High: 55

Saturday: Mostly cloudy: High: 61

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Florida men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion two months ago, in...
Man Dead Following Two-Vehicle Accident in Bridgeport
Sandra Sue Blankemeyer
Police: West Virginia DHHR worker poses as CPS worker in attempt to kidnap child
One person was transported to United Hospital Center by ambulance with unknown injuries.
One person injured in two-vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion County
band split
Community express their concerns about unofficial decision for Lincoln High School Band
USW
House resolution to save former Mylan plant passes, union members react

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau's Evening Forecast for April 14, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Evening Forecast for April 14, 2021
7 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | April 14th, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Weather 4 14 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Weather 4 14 2021 6 AM
Clarksburg 7-day forecast
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 13, 2021