Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 14, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! It is a wet and cloudy day for most of us, a big change from what we’ve been used to over the last several weeks. Yesterday was likely the last above-average warm day we’ll see for a while. Rain will stay with us for the rest of the day, particularly from Gilmer to Tucker counties. Later this evening, expect to see those precipitation begin to end leaving us with mostly cloudy conditions. Thursday will remain mostly cloudy, but by late afternoon rain will be back into the forecast. Overnight into Friday morning, temperatures will be on their way down and some of our mountain locations could see that overnight rain turns into a wintry mix with some actually getting a big of snow. I don’t think the potential accumulations will be high, but still, be careful if you’re out on the roads early Friday morning. As for the weekend, temperatures will be slowly heading up and it looks like both days will be mostly cloudy.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy: Low: 44

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, periods of light rain late: High 54

Friday: Cloudy: High: 55

Saturday: Mostly cloudy: High: 61

