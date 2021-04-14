Morgantown clean up project members tackling litter in the city

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the Morgantown clean up project are tackling litter in the city one neighborhood at a time.

Members with the project will go out and pick up trash from streets, neighborhoods and parks.

They post about their clean-up efforts on social media, encouraging others in the community to join as well.

Organizer Danielle Trumble says she started the initiative at the beginning of this year.

Trumble says she even wants to instill that sense of service in her seven year old son.

“Trash cleanup have always been something that he could help us take part in and it’s clearly a big issue here in Morgantown you can’t drive anywhere walk anywhere enjoy a park without seeing a lot of litter,” said Trumble.

Another cleanup will be held this Saturday morning.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.