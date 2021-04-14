Advertisement

New River Gorge Park offers fishing events for grandfamilies

(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve will host fishing days for grandfamilies.

The events, targeted for grandparents raising their grandchildren, will take place on May 16, June 5 and June 26 from noon to 5 p.m. They will be held at the park’s Camp Brookside Environmental Education Center.

Any grandfamily can sign up and attend whether they know how to fish or not, the National Park Service said Tuesday.

“The event will feature knot-tying, casting techniques, fish identification, and Leave No Trace, followed by the opportunity to cast a line (or many) into the New River,” the park service said. Lunch will be provided between the activities.

For more details and registration, people can contact the National Park Service Ranger Mark Bollinger at mark_bollinger@nps.gov or through 304-860-7713.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Florida men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion two months ago, in...
Man Dead Following Two-Vehicle Accident in Bridgeport
One person was transported to United Hospital Center by ambulance with unknown injuries.
One person injured in two-vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion County
band split
Community express their concerns about unofficial decision for Lincoln High School Band
USW
House resolution to save former Mylan plant passes, union members react
DC SHOOTING SUSPECT
Man wanted for D.C. shooting arrested in Tucker County

Latest News

United Way Wednesday: April 14
United Way Wednesday: April 14
United Way Wednesday: April 14
United Way: April 14
Harrison County Administrator fired because “services were no longer needed”
Sandra Sue Blankemeyer
Police: West Virginia DHHR worker poses as CPS worker in attempt to kidnap child