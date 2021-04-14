New River Gorge Park offers fishing events for grandfamilies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve will host fishing days for grandfamilies.

The events, targeted for grandparents raising their grandchildren, will take place on May 16, June 5 and June 26 from noon to 5 p.m. They will be held at the park’s Camp Brookside Environmental Education Center.

Any grandfamily can sign up and attend whether they know how to fish or not, the National Park Service said Tuesday.

“The event will feature knot-tying, casting techniques, fish identification, and Leave No Trace, followed by the opportunity to cast a line (or many) into the New River,” the park service said. Lunch will be provided between the activities.

For more details and registration, people can contact the National Park Service Ranger Mark Bollinger at mark_bollinger@nps.gov or through 304-860-7713.

