Pet Helpers: Mia and Lexi

Introducing Mia and Lexi, two of the sweetest little girls!

They do not have to be adopted together. Mia weighs 10 1/2 pounds and Lexi weighs 14 pounds. They are terrier mixes and are around a year old. They are spayed, microchipped, up to date on shots, dewormed and started on monthly flea treatment.

They’re happy little pups that like everyone they meet, they’re good with the small grandkids that visit and are good with the other dogs in their foster home. They love attention, cuddling and running and playing in the fenced yard. They were in a home together before coming to Pet Helpers so are close but they like playing with the other dogs in their foster home. Either would do good in a home with another playful dog or would be a good fit for a family looking for a playful, cuddle buddy.

If you’d like to make one or both of these sweet girls a part of your family you can go to http://pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application and fill out a application. They are being fostered in Fairmont, WV and their adoption fee is $150.00 each.

