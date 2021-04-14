Advertisement

Police: West Virginia DHHR worker poses as CPS worker in attempt to kidnap child

Sandra Sue Blankemeyer
Sandra Sue Blankemeyer(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia DHHR worker allegedly attempted to kidnap a child while posing as a CPS worker.

Sandra Sue Blankemeyer, of Fairmont, is accused of attempting to kidnap a two-year-old family member, according to a criminal complaint. Blankemeyer, 51, was arrested in Florida and is wanted for a felony attempt to abduct-kidnap or conceal a child.

According to the complaint, on December 12, 2020, a Grafton Police Officer made a referral to Child Protective Services regarding a child custody battle. A few days later, CPS determined the information provided did not meet the legal definition of an abused or neglected child, so no further action was taken.

Police say Blankemeyer went to the family’s home posing as a CPS worker asking to search the home and inspect the child. She then allegedly told the parents that she was going to return the child to her mother. The parents would not let Blankemeyer take the child and Blankemeyer left.

When speaking with police, Blankemeyer denied any of these events happened.

Blankemeyer has been charged with attempt to abduct-kidnap or conceal a child.

