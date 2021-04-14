Salem baseball snaps losing skid with 5-1 victory at OVU

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Salem baseball (6-21) snapped a 4 game losing streak on Tuesday, downing Ohio Valley University in Parkersburg, 5-1.

Shinnston native second baseman Kobie Carpenter slapped home of the Tigers first run of the day with a RBI single to left.

Senior pitcher Dominic Curole was stellar on the mound, going 8 innings, allowing just 2 hits, 1 run, 2 walks with 12 strikeouts.

The Tigers play a three game set at Virginia State University this weekend.

