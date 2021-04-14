STDs on the rise, local expert explains why

W.Va (WDTV) - Cases of sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Local expert Dr. Mark Povroznik from the United Hospital Center says nationally, youth aged 15 to 24 years old account for 61% of chlamydia cases. Dr. Povroznik says West Virginia ranks among the lowest in STD transmission but young adults and teen cases are still increasing. He said, “Despite being ranked low, our cases like many states, continue to rise and that should be a cause for concern, especially among our youth.”

Officials say you can discuss HPV vaccines with your healthcare provider.

