Advertisement

STDs on the rise, local expert explains why

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

W.Va (WDTV) - Cases of sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Local expert Dr. Mark Povroznik from the United Hospital Center says nationally, youth aged 15 to 24 years old account for 61% of chlamydia cases. Dr. Povroznik says West Virginia ranks among the lowest in STD transmission but young adults and teen cases are still increasing. He said, “Despite being ranked low, our cases like many states, continue to rise and that should be a cause for concern, especially among our youth.”

Officials say you can discuss HPV vaccines with your healthcare provider.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Florida men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion two months ago, in...
Man Dead Following Two-Vehicle Accident in Bridgeport
Sandra Sue Blankemeyer
Police: West Virginia DHHR worker poses as CPS worker in attempt to kidnap child
One person was transported to United Hospital Center by ambulance with unknown injuries.
One person injured in two-vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion County
band split
Community express their concerns about unofficial decision for Lincoln High School Band
USW
House resolution to save former Mylan plant passes, union members react

Latest News

Padron Hearing
Hearing held for man accused of first-degree murder in Taylor County
Padron Hearing
Blackburn case
Where Are They Now: Tracy Carloss
Where Are They Now: Tracy Carloss
Where Are They Now: Tracy Carloss
Where are they now: Tracy Carloss
Mia and Lexi
Pet Helpers: Mia and Lexi