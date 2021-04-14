Advertisement

Study: Leaving middle seat open on planes reduces COVID exposure risk

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – The risk of COVID-19 exposure was reduced up to 57% when middle seats were left empty on planes, a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Scientists said it’s important to recognize their study addresses only exposure and not transmission.

More tests are needed to determine the risk of the virus possibly being transmitted and causing illness on planes, according to researchers.

The analysis did not measure the impact of wearing masks, which is currently required on flights.

New guidance from the CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves but travel still isn’t recommended because of rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Florida men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion two months ago, in...
Man Dead Following Two-Vehicle Accident in Bridgeport
One person was transported to United Hospital Center by ambulance with unknown injuries.
One person injured in two-vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion County
band split
Community express their concerns about unofficial decision for Lincoln High School Band
USW
House resolution to save former Mylan plant passes, union members react
DC SHOOTING SUSPECT
Man wanted for D.C. shooting arrested in Tucker County

Latest News

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘Red’ states on U.S. electoral map lagging on vaccinations
Former medical examiner says George Floyd died due to his heart disease, not because of the...
Chauvin defense brings in medical experts
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2019, file photo, a sign is displayed at Planned Parenthood of Utah in...
Biden begins to undo Trump’s ban on abortion referrals
A hiker who got lost in California's Angeles National Forest is now safe after a satellite...
Photo texted to friend helped find hiker lost in Calif. woods
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2009, file photo, former financier Bernie Madoff exits...
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison at 82