United Way Wednesday: April 14

Meteorologist Anna Hamelin is back with another edition of United Way Wednesday. Today Anna was joined by Brad Riffee from the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties. Now Brad, we’ve been following along with all of your campaign progress for the past year. Do you have any final words to talk about how that ended or just how it went in general?

Brad Riffee: “Well, we’re still finalizing those results. We hope to have that information this week but we do hope and plan to meet the needs of our community. That’s the most important thing right now- to make sure that our funded partners and organizations that do so much good work for our friends and neighbors have the resources they need to continue to serve our communities. This was the most challenging year we’ve ever faced, and we couldn’t have made it through this last campaign season without the help of our volunteers, our faithful donors, our board, everybody who was a part of this process. From the bottom of our heart, we want to say thank you, specifically to our community as well because without our community we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.”

I understand that a new campaign year is starting soon, so what can we expect from that, do you have anything coming up?

Brad Riffee: “Well, we’re looking at our events for the upcoming year. Hopefully we’ll be able to tweak those, reinvent them in many ways- we’re super excited about Paddle for a Cause. Hopefully that will take place in July instead of October. I think people might be a little more excited about getting on the water in July versus October, so we’re hoping that’s a larger and more successful event. I just want to thank everybody who supported our Give-a-thon back in March, that was the first time we’ve ever held a virtual event and the event itself raised over $30,000. I think we’re looking at just different ways to engage the community, and if people would like to get involved or volunteer, be a part of that event-planning process, please contact me I’d love to have that conversation.”

Brad Riffee: “We are definitely having our golf marathon at Bridgeport Country Club again this June, so just want to thank Chris Marsh and all of his efforts. That’s a wonderful and successful event as well.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.