War Dogs Motorcycle Club member facing felony charges for soliciting minor in Philippi

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A member of the War Dogs Motorcycle Club is facing charges of solicitation and displaying obscene matter to a 14-year-old victim.

On Tuesday, Chad Junior Mclean, of Belington, was arrested for the Felony of Soliciting a Minor and Displaying Obscene Matter to a Minor. Police say that during a search of his home, Mclean was found to be cultivating marijuana.

The West Virginia State Police Philippi Detachment is actively investigating with the assistance of the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and Philippi Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.