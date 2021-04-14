Where are they now: Tracy Carloss

Emmy award winning Weekend Anchor and Reporter Tracy Carloss works for WEWS in Cleveland, Ohio.

Carloss, who is from the Pittsburgh area, wanted to find a job close to home. She sent out several tapes and landed a job at WDTV in January of 1990 where she was offered a part time producer position.

“I was going to graduate school at the time, I was not making enough money to live in West Virginia at the time so I would get up at 4 in the morning, leave my parents’ house, drive down and produce the noon show and leave and go back to graduate school at Duquesne university at night,” Carloss said.

From producing the noon show, to doing everything behind the scenes, Carloss moved to an on-air position six months later. But learning about all the other jobs made her appreciate what every person does at a news station.

“That set me up for really a great understanding of what everybody else does in news when you get to a bigger market you’ve already done that.” Carloss said. “You’ve been the assignment editor, you’ve been the photographer, you’ve been the editor. You really get an idea of what their job is like.”

Carloss covered Marion and Lewis counties while she worked in Clarksburg, allowing her to cover crime stories that she continues to tell today in Cleveland. WDTV also prepared Carloss to continue anchoring at her next stations as well.

And when it comes to news in general, the topic means a lot to journalists. It’s not about being on television but telling the community what is going on. For Carloss, news can change someone’s life and show how much a community cares.

“When I went to Syracuse, it was around Christmas time and a lady I had worked with in Catholic charities called me and said they had been burglarized; they lost their gifts for the needy,” Carloss said. “We did a story, and the community came forward and five-fold. It was the reaction and at that point it really solidified in my mind that we really have a lot of power to do good for people and I try to remember that daily that maybe we are helping somebody.”

As she moved on to bigger cities, Carloss says North Central West Virginia will always be special to her.

“I still send Christmas cards to my neighbors who still live there,” Carloss said. “The food, the people, the area, I couldn’t have asked for a wonderful experience while I was there.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.