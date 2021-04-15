Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | April 15th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures today only reach the low-to-mid 50s, with scattered cloud cover throughout the day. These exact same conditions stick around into Friday as well, except that we will have some strong wind gusts pushing through on Friday afternoon. Both days should be dry but cloudy, and temperatures in the 50s. Then, headed into the weekend, things start to improve slightly. We will see temperatures approaching 60 on both Saturday and Sunday, and Saturday will be dry with some peeks of sunshine. Sunday will be slightly cloudier, and we could see a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. On Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will be back in the low 60s. So far, Monday is looking dry In the afternoon, after a chance of some morning showers. Then, Tuesday has a dry morning with a rainy afternoon, though the rainfall at the beginning of next week should be pretty light.

Today: Mostly cloudy with some bitter air. High: 52.

Tonight: Cold but dry. Low: 39.

Friday: Cold and cloudy, with wind gusts near 20 mph in the afternoon. High: 56.

Saturday: Warming up, but still cloudy. High: 58.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.