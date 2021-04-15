Bridgeport wrestling ousted from state tournament due to COVID-19
8 wrestlers qualified for states
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport wrestling will not be present at next week’s AAA state tournament in Huntington due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
Harrison County Superintendent Dora Stutler confirmed that with 5 News on Thursday.
The Indians qualified 8 wrestlers for states this past weekend at regionals, including 4 regional champions.
The AAA portion of the event is slated for Monday & Tuesday with A-AA set for Wednesday & Thursday.
