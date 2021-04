BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon-Upshur head football coach Duane Stoeckle is hanging it up.

The 8-year head coach will retire this spring after 25 years in coaching and 29 years as a teacher at Buckhannon-Upshur high school.

He plans to move to the Outer Banks of North Carolina with his wife.

