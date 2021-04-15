Cincinnati Passes on Martin, Hires UNC Greensboro’s Miller as Head Coach

CINCINNATI, Ohio(WDTV) - Cincinnati has hired UNC Greensboro head man Wes Miller as its next head men’s basketball coach.

WVU assistant coach Erik Martin interviewed for the position last Saturday with the school’s athletic director and played for the Bearcats under Bob Huggins. He helped lead UC to the Final Four in 1992 and has been Huggins’ assistant at West Virginia for 14 seasons.

At UNCG, Miller has recorded 185 wins in 10 seasons, five-straight 20-win seasons and led the Spartans to two NCAA Tournament appearances. His six-year contract is currently pending approval from the UC Board of Trustees.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.