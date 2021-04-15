Advertisement

Cincinnati Passes on Martin, Hires UNC Greensboro’s Miller as Head Coach

WVU men’s basketball assistant coach Martin interviewed for the job last Saturday
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, Ohio(WDTV) - Cincinnati has hired UNC Greensboro head man Wes Miller as its next head men’s basketball coach.

WVU assistant coach Erik Martin interviewed for the position last Saturday with the school’s athletic director and played for the Bearcats under Bob Huggins. He helped lead UC to the Final Four in 1992 and has been Huggins’ assistant at West Virginia for 14 seasons.

At UNCG, Miller has recorded 185 wins in 10 seasons, five-straight 20-win seasons and led the Spartans to two NCAA Tournament appearances. His six-year contract is currently pending approval from the UC Board of Trustees.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandra Sue Blankemeyer
Police: West Virginia DHHR worker poses as CPS worker in attempt to kidnap child
Chad Junior Mclean
War Dogs Motorcycle Club member facing felony charges for soliciting minor in Philippi
Granville PD Looking for man
Granville PD asking for public’s help identifying individual
Harrison County Administrator fired because “services were no longer needed”
band split
Community express their concerns about unofficial decision for Lincoln High School Band

Latest News

Stoeckle
BU’s Stoeckle retiring from coaching & teaching
Tekesky
West Virginia battles Bowling Green to 0-0 draw
Alyssa Hill
Road Warrior Philip Barbour Eliminates East Fairmont in Section Semis, 58-42
Austin Davis
WVU Gets Revenge on Marshall, 9-3