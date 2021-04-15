Advertisement

Clarksburg fire chief, firefighters sworn in

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time in Clarksburg’s history, seven firefighters were sworn in at the fire department Thursday morning.

One of them is Interim Fire Chief Steve Pulice. This hiring comes after the retirement of Rick Scott last year.

Pulice says the fire on Easter Sunday was one of the largest he’s experienced. He tells 5 News one of his priorities is training five new firemen who will be joining in July.

The new fire chief says he’s fought fires with every firefighter who was promoted.

Pulice says one promotion struck a cord, ”It was extra special that my son was one of the ones that was sworn-in at the same time and that’s never been done in the history of the city either where the fire chief and the lieutenant is from the same family, sworn in on the same day.”

Pulice joined the Clarkburg fire department in 1984.

