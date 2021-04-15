Advertisement

Disney cancels US cruise line sailings through June

By CNN staff
Apr. 15, 2021
(CNN) – Disney Cruise Line is suspending all U.S. departures through June 2021 and European sailings through Oct. 9.

Disney said it’s working with American officials in “resuming operations.”

Customers impacted by the latest cancellations who paid for their reservation in full will be offered either cruise credit to be used for a future journey or a full refund.

