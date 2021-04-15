Elkins Rehabilitation & Care Center receives old-fashioned organ

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Thanks to a recent donation by the Anthony V. “Chip” Rettzo II, the Elkins Rehabilitation & Care Center has received an antique organ.

The 1850 oak pump organ is now the newest addition of the facility’s musical ensemble. Additionally, ERCC’s Human Resources Director, Grace Roy, will play a concert for the residents at the Mother’s Day Tea on May 9, Shaver said.

“This is just a beautiful piece of musical history,” Shaver added. “And it’s a wonderful addition to our facility.”

The pump organ is now retired, but was previously a long-time piano tuner for ERCC pianos. Chip’s father, Anthony “Tony” Rettzo, received the organ about 65 years ago after singing in a wedding in Marlinton. The bellows were replaced about 15 years ago and the reeds were cleaned, otherwise, the organ is all original. In its current condition, the antique musical instrument is worth $1,200 to $1,500.

“After all of these years, the organ is in great shape and it just sounds wonderful,” she added.

